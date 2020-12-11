Bruce Springsteen Sits Down For Rare Career-Spanning ‘Tonight Show’ Interview

Ahead of his appearance on “Saturday Night Live”, Bruce Springsteen dropped by Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” for a rare talk show appearance.

Fallon began by bringing up Springsteen’s appearance on “SNL” in 2002, when Fallon jumped onstage to accompany the band by playing the spoons.

“I like that you broke a sweat in about five seconds,” Springsteen quipped of Fallon’s enthusiastic spooning.

During the conversation, Springsteen also recalled the first time he ever played before an audience — of “less than a hundred kids” — when he performed The Beatles’ “Twist and Shout”, the first rock song he ever learned how to play.

“And I’ve been playing it ever since,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Boss also explained why he will probably be one of the few musical artists to never release a Christmas album.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be the musical guest on the next edition of “Saturday Night Live”, airing Saturday, Dec. 12 at 11:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. PT on Global, featuring the hosting debut of Timothee Chalamet.