Lauren Hashian, Naz Tokio & Natalie Martinez Talk ‘Ride The Wave’, Plus Dwayne Johnson’s Surprise Music Video Cameo

Lauren Hashian, Naz Tokio, and Natalie Martinez have a superfan following the release of their feel-good single, “Ride The Wave”.

While speaking virtually with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante, the talented three best friends discuss incorporating Hashian’s famous husband Dwayne Johnson into their disco-themed music video.

“I paid a lot of money for that one,” Tokio quips, while Hashian jokingly adds, “[He’s] such a diva; a lot of contracts.”

Crashing the interview, Johnson playfully chimes, “I’m not that expensive,” before praising his wife and her friends.

He contends, “Let me just say, I’m so proud of these girls. I love this song. What I love most about them is the energy that they emit. So, of course, this has been such a wild and crazy year for everyone, but the positivity that these girls put out and with their music and they just have it in their DNA, which, to me, is the most attractive quality of all three of these women.”

Speaking of how the song came about, Hashian says, “The three of us, we wanted to work together. We had this tune, this melody that we were kicking around. It was a combination of throwback ’70s disco meets a vibe-y dance house track from 2020, which turned into ‘Ride The Wave’.”

Martinez adds, “That whole saying of, ‘It’s hard to work with women or a group of women, you know, ’cause everyone has different personalities,’ I don’t think that rings true for us. I think it’s something where we all express ourselves [individually] and we all accept each other and support each other.”

She continues, “That’s where the magic really happens.”

“Ride The Wave” is available now on all digital platforms.