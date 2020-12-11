Sam Smith Responds To Apology From Shawn Mendes Over Misgendering

Sam Smith doesn’t appear to have any hard feelings towards fellow crooner Shawn Mendes after the “Wonder” singer misgendered them at Thursday night’s Jingle Ball.

Mendes introduced Smith at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2020 before they performed their rendition of the holiday classic, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” along with their hit, “Dancing with a Stranger,” but unfortunately, Mendes kept referring to Smith using male “he/him” pronouns. Smith came out as gender non-binary in September 2019, announcing they should be referred to using the pronouns “they/them.”

After Mendes received a tidal wave of criticism on social media, Mendes posted an apology Friday morning on his Instagram story. “Oh @samsmith I’m so sorry for reffering [sic] to you as a ‘he’ for your jingle ball introduction,” Mendes wrote. “It absolutely slipped my mind. Won’t happen again!” Mendes closed the note saying he was sending Smith “so much love” and that Smith is “one of the funniest people” he’s ever met.

Shawn via IG story pic.twitter.com/nQrnfySp7G — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) December 11, 2020

Shortly thereafter, Smith responded with a screenshot of Mendes’ apology and added a comment of his own on his Instagram story. “We’re all learning together,” Smith said, adding, “Happy holidays, all my love xx.”

A gracious response if ever we saw one.