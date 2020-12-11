Alanis Morissette Drops ‘Such Pretty Forks’ Remix EP Featuring Trans-Inclusive Female Artists

Alanis Morissette is putting a new spin on her most recent album.

On Friday, the Canadian music legend released the Such Pretty Forks in the Mix EP, which includes remixes of songs from her 2020 album Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

Featured on the EP are a crew of trans-inclusive women artists, including Lauren Faith, MUNA, Girlpool, Muhsinah, Eris Drew and MNDR.

“Alanis has soundtracked so much of our lives and the new album is dope. So when we were asked to partner on this remix album we each did an excited scream and leapt at the chance to be involved especially as the goal was to be a talent-driven, diverse, trans-inclusive female remix album,” said Sophia Kearney and Steven Braines of HE.SHE.THEY Records in a statement.

A portion of the proceeds from the new EP will be donated to Safe Place International, which helps LGBTQ refugees in Turkey and Greece.

Check out the full tracklisting below.

1. “Smiling” (Lauren Faith Remix)

2. “Ablaze” (MUNA Remix)

3. “Reasons” (Girlpool Remix)

4. “Diagnosis” (Muhsinah Remix)

5. “Reckoning” (Eris Drew’s Standing at the Gate Remix)

6. “Sandbox Love” (MNDR Remix)

7. “Smiling” (Live from London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire)

8. “Reasons I Drink” (Live from London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire)