Hailee Steinfeld Returns As Emily Dickinson For Season 2 Of AppleTV’s ‘Dickinson’

Hailee Steinfeld is back as Emily Dickinson in AppleTV+’s “Dickinson”.

In the first look at season 2, Dickinson is about to get her work published with the help of Samuel Bowles (played by Finn Jones).

RELATED: Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld And More Reunite For A ‘Pitch Perfect’ Performance For Lebanon And COVID-19 Relief

But while Dickinson’s poetry is finally published, her name isn’t. As literature buffs know, she was not publicly recognized for her work during her lifetime. The first volume of her work was published posthumously in 1890 — four years after her death.

While Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wiz Khalifa will return for season 2, the series will also add Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, Timothy Simons as Frederick Law Olmsted, Ayo Edebiri as Hattie and Will Pullen, as well as recurring guest stars Jones as Sam Bowles and Pico Alexander as Henry “Ship” Shipley.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld Admits She Was In A ‘Very Dark Place’ While Writing New EP ‘Half Written Story’

Photo: AppleTV+

Photo: AppleTV+

Photo: AppleTV+

The first three episodes of the 10-episode season will premiere Jan. 8 on Apple TV+. New episodes will drop weekly on Fridays.