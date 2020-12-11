Taylor Momsen Looks Back On Playing Cindy Lou Who In ‘The Grinch’ 20 Years Later

It’s been two decades since Taylor Momsen had her breakout role.

On Friday, the actress and musician appeared on the “Today” show to look back on starring as Cindy Lou Who in the Dr. Seuss adaptation “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”.

Momsen was just 7-years-old when she starred in the film alongside Jim Carrey.

“The thing that I remember the most that probably resonated with me to this day as an adult was the first time that I went into a recording studio and got to work with the amazing James Horner,” she recalled. “And I’ll never forget walking into this beautiful studio, with this immaculate console in front of me, and putting headphones on and singing into a microphone for the first time, singing ‘Where Are You Christmas’.”

She added, “That was such an impactful moment in my life because it made me go, ‘I wanna make music for the rest of my life. I love being’ in a recording studio.’”

The 27-year-old also looked back on what it was like to work with Carrey on the film.

“(Carrey) is incomparable,” she said. “I remember him being so kind, so concerned, but so methodical with what he was doing. Even at that young of an age, I remember watching him and going, ‘I’m watching an artist right now at work.’”

Momsen also said the film is a modern classic status, “I think that people love ‘The Grinch’ just simply because the core of the story is so sweet and it’s so heartwarming and it has such a good message. Aside from how amazing Jim Carrey’s performance is and the theatrics that went into the shoot, just the way the film looks and moves and is edited is amazing in its own right.”