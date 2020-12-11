Jamie Bell And Margaret Qualley Set For Starring Roles In ‘Fred & Ginger’ Biopic

Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley will be lacing up their dance shoes ahead of a new biopic based on the lives of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, “Fred & Ginger” is an upcoming feature film which will chronicle the lives of the iconic dancing duo.

RELATED: Kate Mara Reveals Husband ‘Billy Elliot’ star Jamie Bell Scrapped Their Wedding Dance A Week Before The Ceremony

Both of the movie’s leading actors have prior experience filming movies in the dance genre.

Bell memorably starred in the 2002 ballet film, “Billy Elliot”, while Qualley was recently seen performing choreography in “Fosse/Verdon”.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Spotted With Kaia Gerber After Reported Margaret Qualley Split

Amazon Studios and Automatik are behind the movie, which Deadline says will “Tell the untold, real love story between the two legends both on and off the screen.”

RELATED: Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver Star In First Trailer For Literary Drama ‘My Salinger Year’

Bell most recently hit screens in the Elton John biopic, “Rocketman”.

Qualley has starred in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Strange But True”.