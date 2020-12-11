Rupert Everett Reveals Where He Stands With Madonna After Years Of Fractured Friendship

Rupert Everett has an update on where he stands with former BFF Madonna.

The actor and writer joined ITV’s “Lorraine” show on Friday via video and discussed the status of his relationship with Madge after years of his making less than flattering comments about the singer, actress and director. Perhaps most notably, Everett labelled the star a “whiny old barmaid” in his 2006 autobiography, Red Carpets and Other Banana Skins.

“I don’t think though that you ever made up with Madonna,” host Lorraine Kelly said to Everett, bringing up the “whiny old barmaid” moniker which she thought “was quite an interesting description.”

She added, “That was an experience working with her, wasn’t it? You get taken into the bubble of Madonna, but then when you’re out, you’re out.”

But Everett attempted to stay above the fray, telling Lorraine, “Well, no, we are friends. I’m a great admirer of her as a person. I think she as well is an amazing woman. And where tenacity has taken her is unbelievable.” He added, “And so I have great respect for her.”

Everett and Madonna were close friends until they starred opposite one another in the 2000 box office bomb, “The Next Best Thing”.

Interestingly, just months ago, in October, Rupert spoke to The Daily Telegraph and also addressed his former friendship with the Material Girl. “We don’t see each other anymore. I do miss it,” he said. “She’s an amazing person and that part of my life was incredibly exciting. To be doing a film with her and to be a friend of hers and to have been such a fan of hers.”

Everett explained that “the fallout from the movie’s failure was gigantic” for his career, something he likened to “an outer-space explosion.”

Back in 2009, Everett also attributed his falling out with Madonna at least in part to his autobiography. He told the Express at the time that “she felt it was an infringement of privacy,” adding that as a result, “she doesn’t trust me anymore.”