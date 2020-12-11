Emma Norton Reveals Her Celebrity Doppelgänger Messaged Her On TikTok

Are we seeing double or are we just fantasizing about an epic collaboration now that “Descendants” star Dove Cameron reached out to famed TikToker Emma Norton?

About three months ago, the 17-year-old social media personality posted a fun video asking her 5.9 million followers if she looked more like Cameron or “Suicide Squad’s” Margot Robbie. While fans voted, Cameron decided to give Norton a surprise of a lifetime.

“I got a message from Dove Cameron and now we’re mutual friends on TikTok, which is insane because I was so infatuated by her growing up. It was a big moment for me,” Norton told ET Canada. “She said, ‘Wait, I follow you, and I love your videos,’ and I did something to her song, and she reposted that too, which is insane that she even knows who I am. Crazy!”

While the blonde bombshells haven’t officially discussed a collaboration, Norton promises that it’s “definitely a possibility.”

“It’s trickier with corona, and there has to be a lot of precautions whenever I collaborate with anyone, but I mean, hey, maybe,” Norton said.

Unannounced to her family, Norton downloaded the short-form video app during the global COVID-19 pandemic, and quickly found success, in part due to her impressive background in singing, dancing, acting and writing.

“In the beginning, it was a little bit tricky because [my family] was very protective, and they didn’t want me to be hurt by hate comments, which is so kind, but I was just like, ‘Let them hate, whatever, they’re hiding behind a screen.’ But now my family is so supportive, and they help me with so much, and I could not be more grateful,” she said.

But Norton’s videos aren’t always glitter and rainbows, the talented creator also uses her platform to create a safe environment for open discussions about mental health.

“As someone who has needed a lot of help, and is not ashamed to say it, I think there is a stigma around mental health and that’s something that I feel obligated, as part of the new generation, to put to an end,” Norton said. “I think it’s important to feel like there are other people who will validate your opinion and your struggle. You need to understand that in yourself first, but it’s also important to know you’re not alone, and the internet is a beautiful place where I know I’ve found that and so many others have found that, as well.”

As younger generations become more comfortable with technology, they go to apps like Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to vent about the pressures they feel with the world crashing around them, a concept Norton knows isn’t clickbait, but rather a safety net.

“I know I wish I had someone in my life that would have said it’s okay to not be okay,” Norton said. “As stupid and cliche as that sounds, a lot of people need to hear that and, as much as I love making silly and fun videos that are entertaining and bring people into a different world for 15 seconds, there’s power in acknowledging how to take care of yourself as well, because you can’t experience the joys of life if you don’t.”