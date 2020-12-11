Elle Macpherson Poses Alongside Her Two Sons For French Elle: ‘These Images Are for A Lifetime’

Elle Macpherson is celebrating 40 years of modelling in a big way.

To honour the milestone, the supermodel, 56, posed next to her sons, 22-year-old Arpad Flynn Busson and 17-year-old Aurelius Cy Busson, for French Elle magazine.

Macpherson shared a look at the spread on Instagram, revealing her ex-husband Gilles Bensimon shot the cover.

In her caption, the model called the images a “homage to family” and a “celebration of long-lasting evolving relationships, friendships, family, love and life.”

“These images are for a lifetime,” Macpherson added.

Macpherson, Arpad and Aurelius’ cover is part of a series for French Elle‘s 75th anniversary featuring other mother/children duos like Jane Birkin and her daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon, Isabelle Huppert and Lolita Chammah and others.

Macpherson shares Arpad and Aurelius with French financier Arpad Busson.