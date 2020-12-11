Pharrell Williams Talks Working With Rihanna On Her Next Album

Fans waiting for Rihanna’s ninth studio album just got a major tease.

This week, Pharrell Williams appeared on the “Broken Record Podcast” and was asked about working with Rihanna on her highly-anticipated next album.

RELATED: Rihanna Joins Forbes List Of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

“Oh yeah, it’s really her at the end of the day, what she wants…sound-wise, I was trying to just make something that looks and feels like she does,” he said.

Pharrell Williams and Rihanna. Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

“She talks about what she wants to feel and then it’s my job to reverse engineer that…it’s the feeling first,” he continued.

“We’re reverse engineering that feeling and trying to turn that into something,” Williams said. “You just kind of dive in and go for it…that doesn’t really take too long to crack. You have coordinates, you know where you’re going, you know what you’re looking for, you’ll know when you’re there… We got the right writers for the right kind of tone and myself, so we kind of like just really wrestle and grapple until we feel like we’re really hitting that specific note.”

RELATED: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Pictured Going For A Stroll In NYC Amid Relationship Rumours

Discussing his process and whether the lyrics or melody come first in producing a song, Williams explained, “It’s the melody, and then we listen to what the melody is saying… if some words do come out, in the places where there are no words, you kind of take the emotion of what you’re trying to communicate and you find the words and you do a mosaic.”