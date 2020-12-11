Geri Halliwell Recalls Terrifying Assassination Attempt Because She Was Friends With George Michael

Geri Halliwell’s friendship with George Michael nearly cost her life.

In a new interview with The Sun, the Spice Girls singer revealed she was once the target of an assassination attempt due to “loving the gays” and being friends with George Michael.

According to Horner, notorious British nail bomber David Copeland — currently serving a life sentence behind bars — was planning to kill her while she performed onstage at the 2000 Brit Awards.

“It was before my first-ever performance as a solo artist that he issued me with a death threat,” Halliwell explained.

“He threatened to shoot me, and hated the fact I hung out with the gays, and was friends with George Michael,” she added. “He hated me for camping it up, for loving the gays and for being friends with George. I told him to do one.”

The threat was considered so serious that officers from Scotland Yard paid her a visit, warning her to “pull out of the ceremony.”

Halliwell, however, had no intention of doing that. “But I said ‘I’m sorry, I’m not going to be bullied by this,'” she said. “We are judged by what we do, not what we say. And I will always stand with my friends.”

Added Halliwell: “It’s about spirit, not sexuality. I feel so protective of any person who has had prejudice against them.”

Ultimately, Halliwell did perform at the Brits; Copeland, noted The Sun, was convicted on three counts of homicide — including murdering a pregnant woman — in three 1999 bombings.