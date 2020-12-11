Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Gun Charges After Chartering Plane To Miami With Gold-Plated Handgun And Drugs

Lil Wayne has pleaded guilty to gun charges following his arrest last year.

In 2019, the rapper, 38, charted a plane to Miami, taking with him a bag packed with a gold-plated handgun and drugs. On Friday, Wayne appeared in front of U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams during a virtual hearing in Miami federal court.

According to the Miami Herald, court docs say, Wayne, who already has a felony gun-possession record from New York, was charged only with the new firearm offence despite being caught with marijuana and other drugs during his holiday trip from Los Angeles to Miami.

Local and federal authorities discovered the weapon in Wayne’s possession, which was loaded with six rounds of ammunition, during a search of the jet on Dec. 23, 2019.

As a convicted felon involving a decade-old case, Wayne isn’t allowed to have firearms.

Now, the “Sucker For Pain” performer faces up to 10 years in prison. He is currently out on a $250,000 bond.

Wayne will appear in court next on Jan. 28.