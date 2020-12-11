Michael Douglas And Christoph Waltz Will Play Ronald Reagan And Mikhail Gorbachev In New Limited Series

Michael Douglas and Christoph Waltz are taking us back to the final days of the Cold War.

The actors will star opposite each other as Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev in a new limited TV series, “Reagan & Gorbachev”, per Deadline. The show will focus on the two leaders’ historic 1986 summit in Iceland, an event that has been called the key turning point in the Cold War.

The summit was originally meant to be short and insignificant, a venue to outline future talks but little else. However, Reagan and Gorbachev quickly turned to more pressing matters such as the Strategic Defense Initiative and eliminating nuclear weapons. The negotiations in Reykjavik laid the groundwork for history’s most sweeping arms accord ever.

Oct. 11, 1986 – President Ronald Reagan shakes hands with Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Reykjavik, Iceland. — AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File/CPIMages

Director Jamie Foley, whose credits include “Fifty Shades Darker,” “Fifty Shades Freed,” “Billions,” and “House of Cards,” will helm the project, an adaptation of Ken Adelman’s book Reagan at Reykjavik: Forty-Eight Hours That Ended the Cold War.

Adelman served as Director of the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency for nearly five years in the Reagan administration and was a key advisor to the then president at the Reykjavik summit.

Paramount Television Studios will produce the series and begin shopping it to streamers and broadcasters immediately.