Nancy Grace & Family Test Positive For COVID-19: ‘We Thought We Had Done Everything Right’

Nancy Grace and her entire family — including her 88-year-old mother — have all tested positive for COVID-19.

Even though they’ve been taking all the recommended precautions, the former HLN anchor told the Daily Mail, Grace, husband David Linch, their 13-year-old-twins John David and Lucy Elizabeth, and her mother, Elizabeth Grace, have all become infected.

According to Grace, her mother is currently being treated at an Atlanta-area hospital.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19, Thanks Fans For Their Sweet Messages

It all began last Friday, Grace explained, when she had her mother tested after a few days of lethargy, no appetite and continual coughing. On Monday, the test came back positive. She immediately took her mother to the ER, and she’s remained hospitalized ever since.

Grace, her husband and their children subsequently received positive tests. Grace revealed she has a persistent cough and flu-like symptoms, while her twins’ symptoms are mild, suffering headaches and sore throats. Her husband has been suffering severe headaches, while Grace and her son have both lost their sense of smell.

“We’re praying for my Mom that she returns home as soon as she can. We’d like to thank the tremendous doctors and nurses who are taking such wonderful care of her,” said Grace, who produces and appears in “Hailey Dean Mysteries” on the Hallmark Channel.

RELATED: Carrie Ann Inaba Tests Positive For COVID-19

“COVID is no joke, we thought we had we had done everything right,” she added. “Please keep wearing masks, social distancing and stay safe — no family should go through this.”

Grace, her husband and their children are currently quarantining at home.