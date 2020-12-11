Classified Drops New Christmas Track ‘The Bells Are Ringing’ Featuring Breagh Isabel

Classified is giving fans the gift of a brand new track this holiday season.

The Canadian rapper dropped “The Bells Are Ringing” on Friday, Dec. 11.

In a statement shared with ET Canada, Classified said he hopes his music has helped people throughout this difficult year.

“Trying to continue giving you guys something to keep your mind off what’s been going on this year, and even more so, to keep myself busy and keep my mind off of what’s going on,” he shared “I just have to stay working.”

Discussing the new holiday-themed song, he mused, “I always wanted to do a Christmas song… and s**t… it’s 2020… why not do a Christmas song during one of the toughest years I can remember.”

The track also features singer Breagh Isabel.

Classified added, “Hope you guys like it and I hope it brings that Christmas spirit out!”

Classified has racked up more than 150 million streams globally and has a combined 24 nominations and 8 wins between the Much Music Video Awards, JUNO Awards, and East Coast Music Awards.

His new EP, Time, is out now.