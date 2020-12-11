Jennifer Lopez Has The Sweetest Surprise For Mom Guadalupe Ahead Of Her 75th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her mom in a big way.

JLo, 51, enlisted fiancée Alex Rodriguez and her two sisters, Lynda and Leslie, to pull off an epic surprise for her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez’s 75th birthday.

As documented on ARod’s Instagram story, the foursome snuck into Guadalupe’s home to fill her living room with slot machines.

“Jennifer’s mom’s 75th birthday! She is five minutes away. We have slot machines, she loves slots,” Alez gushed.

Lopez added, “She doesn’t know we’re here, it’s a surprise because her birthday is not till Saturday and all she wanted was to have all three of her daughters here.”

Alex, from behind the camera, showed off Lupe’s stunning home decorated with purple balloons and slot machines that were scattered around the room while the dining room table was set for an intimate dinner.

JLo is known for her extravagant gifts for Lupe, in fact, for her 74th last year, the “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker brought her mom up on stage during a concert.