Wiz Khalifa Drops Catchy ‘Numbers’ Music Video

Wiz Khalifa has a brand new music video for fans.

The rapper debuted the visual for his latest single “Numbers” on Friday after teasing the video on Twitter.

Khalifa’s clip for the track stars the performer at home, like all of us in 2020, sitting on the couch. He later gets up to pour himself a glass of his Wiz Khalifa gin.

“Make sure you Taylors run it up for this Numbers video I’m bout to drop,” Khalifa teased, referring to his group of fans dubbed the Taylor gang. “I really hope y’all enjoy it.”

“Numbers” is his first single since dropping his latest album, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, in October.

The tune did not appear on the album.