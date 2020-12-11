Blue Ivy Nominated For First Grammy Award

Blue Ivy has received her first Grammy nomination at the tender age of 8.

The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z is up for the award for Best Music Video thanks to her part in the song “Brown Skinned Girl”.

Blue features at the beginning of the hit Beyonce single.

Blue’s name was not mentioned when the song was originally nominated on Nov. 24, however, her name now appears on the Grammy’s website.

The talented young singer was previously nominated for a BET award for the track, which is from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.

Beyoncé is the year’s most nominated artist with nine total Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year, Best Music Film and Song of the Year.

Music’s biggest night takes place on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.