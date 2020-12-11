Shakira Reveals How Jane Fonda Inspired ‘Girl Like Me’ Music Video

Shakira is discussing the ’80s influences that shaped her “Girl Like Me” music video.

The Colombian songstress teamed up with The Black Eyed Peas for the brand new track.

In an interview with Billboard, Shakira revealed how 80s icon, Jane Fonda, influenced the newly released video.

“The song already has that vintage quality to it, so I wanted a video that had the retro futuristic vibe,” she said. “From the beginning I thought: Jane Fonda. Those ’80s workout videos had a really cool aesthetic I wanted to import into this video.”

During the video, Shakira can be seen surf skating, which she says is a “fairly new thing that I’m totally passionate about and something I do a couple of times a week.”

The singer added, “Some of the takes in this video were at 3, 4 in the morning and I was skating for like two hours so they could capture the best shots. I skated and skated and skated, until I didn’t feel my joints.”

Shakira previously showcased her skating skills while trying out the “Dreams” viral TikTok challenge.