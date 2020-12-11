Prince William, Prince Charles And More Pay Tribute To Dame Barbara Windsor After Her Death

By Jamie Samhan.

CPImages

On Thursday, Dame Barbara Windsor died at 83.

“Her passing was from Alzheimer’s/dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side,” her husband Mitchell said in a statement.

Since then, a number of tributes have poured in for the “EastEnders” actress.

RELATED: Prince Harry Surprises Inspirational Youngsters By Joining Their Zoom Call

In a rare move, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shared a number of pictures of Windsor, along with the caption, “Dame Barbara Windsor – a great British actor and tireless charity campaigner who will be deeply missed.”

Prince William also honoured her on Friday as he gave a short speech at The London Palladium before a Christmas pantomime which he and Kate Middleton brought Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to.

RELATED: George, Charlotte And Louis Join Parents Prince William And Kate Middleton For First Red Carpet

“She was a giant of the entertainment world, and of course a legend on pantomime stages across the country including here at the London Palladium. And I know we’ll all miss her hugely,” the Duke of Cambridge said.

Windsor was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 and went public with it in 2018.

See more of the tributes below:

Click to View Gallery

Stars We’ve Lost In 2020
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP