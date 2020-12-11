Prince William, Prince Charles And More Pay Tribute To Dame Barbara Windsor After Her Death

On Thursday, Dame Barbara Windsor died at 83.

“Her passing was from Alzheimer’s/dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side,” her husband Mitchell said in a statement.

Since then, a number of tributes have poured in for the “EastEnders” actress.

In a rare move, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shared a number of pictures of Windsor, along with the caption, “Dame Barbara Windsor – a great British actor and tireless charity campaigner who will be deeply missed.”

Dame Barbara Windsor – a great British actor and tireless charity campaigner who will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/VW8fmQjTR8 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) December 11, 2020

Prince William also honoured her on Friday as he gave a short speech at The London Palladium before a Christmas pantomime which he and Kate Middleton brought Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to.

“She was a giant of the entertainment world, and of course a legend on pantomime stages across the country including here at the London Palladium. And I know we’ll all miss her hugely,” the Duke of Cambridge said.

Windsor was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 and went public with it in 2018.

See more of the tributes below:

The world has lost the biggest ray of light. And heaven has the sweetest and funniest angel. #RIP #BarbaraWindsor pic.twitter.com/M67b5Qf1wN — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 11, 2020

Can’t describe how devastated I am. So many memories,so much love and laughter.Those little feet walking up the corridor to make up,that iconic laugh she had! A true Nations Sweetheart and the ultimate professional. Love always our little cockney sparrow ❤️🌹❤️#BarbaraWindsor — Sam Womack (@Sam_Womack) December 11, 2020

‘This is the moment I fell in love for the very first time. I was watching ‘Carry On Again Doctor’ on TV aged 7 or 8. I sat on the sofa blushing as red as a tomato as I had never seen anyone as beautiful, funny or adorable as #BarbaraWindsor and I still never have’. David pic.twitter.com/jfU9z3ivBe — David Walliams HQ (@davidwalliams) December 11, 2020