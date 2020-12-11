‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Lindsay Talks Doing Long-Distance With Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay is finally moving back in with her husband after months of having a long-distance relationship.

The former “Bachelorette” star revealed that she’ll soon be back under the same roof as Bryan Abasolo during an interview on the “Whine Down With Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin” podcast.

The reality TV star moved to Los Angeles for work commitments in September while Abasolo stayed in Miami.

Lindsay admitted that spending so much time together during lockdown has made their separation even more tricky.

“If we didn’t have quarantine and we were doing this, I would have been fine,” she said. “But just, I missed him so much. Just the little things, like waking up next to each other, being able to cook dinner—I don’t even like to cook, but I did in quarantine—cooking for him, having a meal for him when he came home, playing board games. Just that time, that intimacy is what I missed so much.”

The 35-year-old even suggested that their time in lockdown may have brought them closer together as a couple.

“Not taking away from what’s going on in the world and just focusing on me and Bryan, it was the silver lining in all of this for us because I’m always gone,” she continued. “So, it was like we’re living this long-distance relationship and for the first time in our relationship, marriage, I was still and I was present.”

Looking back on their six months of quarantining together in Miami, she said, “We were together every single day. We got into this routine. And it can be a scary place because, as we see, a lot of couples didn’t survive quarantine because you can’t escape the relationship. You have to face the reality of it—the good, the bag, the ugly. And it’s definitely all those things. But for us, we just kind of got back to the basics.”

Lindsay admitted that her relationship had become “almost dependent in a way.”

She explained, “We’ve never had dependency in our relationship until quarantine, and we kind of liked it. I did. IIf you had told me, I would have said, ‘No.’ Experiencing it? Yeah.”