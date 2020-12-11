Matt James Didn’t Know What A Rose Ceremony Was Before Starring On ‘The Bachelor’

Matt James didn’t know much about “The Bachelor” before becoming the lead on season 25 of the show.

Chris Harrison has revealed how showrunners had to slow things down for the former athlete who wasn’t used to being in front of the cameras.

“It was really funny,” said Harrison in a new interview with Us Weekly. “There were some times where he would just — we’d be talking a thousand miles an hour and he would just stop and say, ‘Guys, I don’t know what you’re saying.’”

“The Bachelor” host remembered James telling him, “I’ve never done [this]. I don’t know what a rose ceremony is. And we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”

Harrison continued, “We had to really go back and learn our ABCs and spoon feed this guy. But you know, to your point, there was a sense of innocence [and] naivete that was very endearing about that because he was also real.”

He added: “Everything was happening to him for the first time: group dates, two-on-ones, rose ceremonies. His eyes were just like wide open going, ‘Oh, this is crazy.’”

James was announced as the “Bachelor” franchise’s first Black male lead back in June. The 28-year-old was initially supposed to appear as a contestant on Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette”, but the franchise offered him the “Bachelor” gig as “Bachelorette” production was put on hold due to the pandemic.

“It’s an honour,” he said during his Bachelor announcement on “Good Morning America”. “I’m going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me, and hopefully when people invite me into their homes Monday night they see that I’m not different from them and that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

Harrison said that watching James’ journey unfold was “really enlightening and it was really fun for us on some levels.”