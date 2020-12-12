Stephen Colbert Recalls Bungee Jump In 2019 Visit To New Zealand: ‘A Magical Land Where Hugs Still Happen’

Friday night’s edition of “Late Show” found host Stephen Colbert reminiscing about the show’s 2019 visit to New Zealand.

Thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Jacinda Ahern, New Zealand is nearly a COVID-free zone, with life there approaching a level of normalcy that’s far from what’s taking place in the U.S. right now.

While COVID-19 is spreading like a wildfire throughout the U.S., Colbert pointed out New Zealand has had “one of the most successful pandemic responses in the world.”

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Has To Be Carried Off The Pitch After Getting Destroyed In New Zealand Rugby Training Skit

Admitting that New Zealand’s response certainly benefitted from being a small island nation with a population of just 5 million, he noted that “a lot of the success has come down to the New Zealanders themselves” in ensuring that “much of life has returned to normal” in what is now “a magical land where hugs still happen.”

Colbert remembered his trip by showing footage of his bungee jump off a bridge, admitting, “I’m not a huge fan of heights, or drops, really.”

In another segment of the show, he showcased a video he recorded atop a glacier, offering some sage advice from the future to his 29-year-old self who was “having a nervous breakdown about choosing to be a performer for a living.”

Colbert also shared a look at his experience participating in a traditional Maori haka ceremony with members of the All Blacks rugby team.

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Stars As Aragorn’s ‘Slightly Hotter Twin’ In New ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Trilogy

In addition, he featured some behind-the-scenes footage of his transformation into “Darrylgorn” (a.k.a. “Aragorn’s slightly hotter twin brother”) in last year’s short “Lord of the Rings” spoof while visiting the set of “The Hobbit”.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.