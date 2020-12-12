Barack Obama Raps Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’

Viewers of “The Tonight Show” have seen Barack Obama slow jam the news, and now America’s 44th president showcases another musical skill.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Obama is seen reading a portion of his new memoir, Promised Land, about the two songs that motivated him during the 2008 election that brought him to the White House.

“When I needed inspiration on the presidential campaign, I often turned to music,” Obama reads.

“It was rap that got my head in the right place, two songs especially: JAY-Z’s ‘My 1st Song’ and Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’,” he continues.

“Both were about defying the odds and putting it all on the line,” he adds before launching into the opening salvo of the latter.

“Look, if you had one shot or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment, would you capture it or just let it slip?” he recites.