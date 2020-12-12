Kristen Bell Sings Special 2020 Version Of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ For ‘Tonight Show’

Kristen Bell joined Jimmy Fallon for a virtual appearance on “The Tonight Show” on Friday, where she gave viewers a demonstration of her musical talent.

While Bell is predominantly known for her acting in such TV series as “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place”, she also has an extensive background in musical theatre and an impressive set of pipes.

She put her vocal abilities front and centre by sharing a special performance of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, teaming up with musical partner — and best friend since high school — Bob Mervak, “who I have played music with forever.”

According to Bell, she “commissioned” him to work with her on a new take on the holiday favourite, and “he came up with something pretty extraordinary, and I really wanted to share it with you.”

With that, she kicked off a special 2020 version of the song, with new lyrics reflecting events of the past year, including an image of Santa with “a vaccination on his sleigh.”

“Have yourself a merry little Christmas, let the s**t show go / Take a beat and think about the things you know,” she continued.

“Close your eyes and let out a sigh, 2020’s almost gone / You couldn’t write the s**t we’ve seen, but what doesn’t kill us makes us strong,” Bell sang.

“Though this year we’ll be socially distant, we’ll get through it all,” she concluded, “Flash a masked smile behind a sneeze-guard wall, and have yourself a merry little Christmas now.”

Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas,

Let the s***show go,

Take a beat and think about the things you know!@KristenBell & @bobmervak revamp “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” for 2020 🔥🎶 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/pwoBRRDWqI — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 12, 2020

Earlier in her appearance, Bell opened up about her larcenous past, confessing that she used to make fake IDs when she was in college that she sold for “$20 a pop.”