Kelly Clarkson Welcomes Garth Brooks, Reveals His Song ‘The Dance’ Helped Her Get Through Her Divorce

Kelly Clarkson welcomed a very special guest to her daytime talk show: country music superstar Garth Brooks.

During their socially distanced conversation, Clarkson revealed how his song “The Dance” helped to get through what is, by all appearances, a particularly nasty divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

Discussing all the “shame and guilt” associated with divorce, Clarkson honed in on how Brooks’ 1989 hit had always been a favourite, but came to take on new meaning for her when it popped up on a playlist.

“That‘s the thing,” Clarkson said of the song’s theme, which inspired her to write her own song inspired by Brooks’ hit.

“Even though my heart was broken, it was worth the dance,” she sings, sharing a brief snippet of the song that she said would appear on her upcoming album.

“Because it is true,” Clarkson told Brooks. “I think a lot of people who go through such a devastating… there’s a lot of grief and a lot of loss, and a lot of change, especially with kids.”

In another part of the interview, Clarkson told Brooks about one of her own songs had now taken on a whole new meaning, explaining how “Piece By Piece” had come to view the song in a whole new way.”