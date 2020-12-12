TikTok Star Is Recreating Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ Scene By Scene

TikTok sensation Tyler Warnick has embarked on a holiday project: to recreate Jim Carrey’s holiday comedy “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” all by himself, playing all the characters in a scene-by-scene re-enactment.

He first shared a photo of himself on Instagram, costumed as the titular green grouch.

Check out some of the re-enactments that he’s posted on TikTok, in which he also portrays the Grinch’s dog, Max, and Whoville’s Cindy-Lou Who.