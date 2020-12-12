TikTok Star Is Recreating Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ Scene By Scene

TikTok sensation Tyler Warnick has embarked on a holiday project: to recreate Jim Carrey’s holiday comedy “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” all by himself, playing all the characters in a scene-by-scene re-enactment.
He first shared a photo of himself on Instagram, costumed as the titular green grouch.
Check out some of the re-enactments that he’s posted on TikTok, in which he also portrays the Grinch’s dog, Max, and Whoville’s Cindy-Lou Who.
@tyler_warwick
Don’t mind me just living out all my dreams here 😭💚 more coming!! #thegrinch #GivingThanks #remake #actor #christmas #fyp #jimcarrey
@tyler_warwick
Another favourite line! Red and Greeeen 😂💚❤️ #thegrinch #grinchtiktok #christmas #whoville #actor #remake #fyp
@tyler_warwick
I have been obsessed with this scene for the past 20 years. 😂💚🎄 #thegrinch #HolidayMusic #thegrinchtiktoks #christmas #actor #fyp
@tyler_warwick
I literally cannot say how many times I have watched this movie. 😍😂💚 #thegrinch #HolidayMusic #thegrinchtiktoks #actor #whoville #christmas #fyp