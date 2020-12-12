Scotty McCreery Performs Surprise Serenade For Couple’s Wedding

Scotty McCreery had a sweet musical surprise that made a couple’s wedding even more special.

Appearing on “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, the “American Idol” champ revealed that he performed at the rehearsal dinner for Lucas Cubic and his wife, Emily.

According to the 27-year-old country singer, he cooked up plans for the virtual performance with Cubic — an Air Force veteran and volunteer firefighter — after hearing about how the couple were forced to cancel their wedding plans due to the pandemic.

“I walk in and I just see, you know, Scotty McCreery on this computer screen and I was like this actually isn’t happening,” Emily said of McCreery serenading them with his song “This Is It”.

“It was a perfect song for us and the way I felt for her,” said Lucas.

“That song, it means so much to us. Every single word is like a story for how our relationship has gone and where it’s going to,” added Emily, who explained that McCreery’s surprise helped them deal with the disappointment of scrapping their original wedding plans.

“It was just a huge shock to see Scotty up there and just the stress that we went into planning this wedding and then to see him take time out of his day to sing us a song, it just made it a lot easier for us,” she said.

McCreery said he was just happy he was able to help out in any way he could.

“Obviously, just an amazing couple and the fact that one of my songs means so much to y’all is incredible,” McCreery said.

“As a military vet, volunteer firefighter, they’ve done so much for us already. This is the least that I could do, so congratulations y’all and thank you for letting me play a little small part in your big day,” he added.