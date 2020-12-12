Country Music Legend Charley Pride Dead At 86

A country music hitmaker and trailblazer whose career spanned six decades, Charley Pride has passed away at age 86 due to complications of COVID-19.

The genre’s first Black superstar, Pride was a member of the Grand Ole Opry, inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and charting 67 singles during the course of his career, including 29 No. 1 hits between 1969 and 1983.

The son of sharecroppers, Pride was born in Mississippi in 1934. As a teenager, he picked cotton until earning enough money to buy his first guitar. After a brief career playing professional baseball in the Negro American League followed by a stint in the Army, Pride was working as a smelting plant in Helena, Montana in 1962 when country stars Red Foley and Red Sovine heard him singing a Hank Williams song. At their urging, he headed to Nashville in search of stardom.

As a Black performer in Nashville during the early 1960s, Pride’s career was slowed by racism until some of his demos made their way to rockabilly legend Chet Atkins, who was then head of RCA Records’ country division, and signed Pride in 1966. Skittish about how radio would respond to a Black country singer, the label sent his first few albums to radio stations without any publicity photos.

The hits started coming, and continued throughout the next two decades. After making his Grand Ole Opry Debut in 1967, in 1971 he released the track that would come to be his signature song and biggest hit, “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’”, which rocketed to No. 1 and stayed there for five weeks, and peaked at No. 21 on the pop charts.

An enduring classic, Pride performed the song last month at the CMA Awards, where he was honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

Last year, Pride was profiled by PBS’ “American Masters” documentary series, “Charley Pride: I’m Just Me”.

Speaking at a press session for the show at the 2019 edition of the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Pride credited the Almighty for his success.

“God had a lot to do with it,” he said. “I really believe that.”

Following news of Pride’s passing, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and other musicians took to Twitter to pay tribute.

I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you. (1/2) — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 12, 2020

Rest In Peace. My love and thoughts go out to his family and all of his fans. – Dolly (2/2) — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 12, 2020

Charley Pride will always be a legend in Country music. He will truly be missed but will always be remembered for his great music, wonderful personality and his big heart. My thoughts are with his wife Rozene and their family. RIP, Charley. pic.twitter.com/2IYFfx4kLo — Reba (@reba) December 12, 2020

I had the pleasure of meeting Charley Pride when I was playing the @opry. I was in awe of his presence and his talent. So saddened by the news of his passing. He was a true legend and trailblazer. His impact on our genre and generations of artists will never be forgotten. Rip — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) December 12, 2020