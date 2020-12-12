Dove Cameron And Thomas Doherty Split After Almost 4 Years Of Dating

Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty have split. The “Descendants” star confirmed that she and the 25-year old actor decided to “part ways” after almost four years of dating.

“Hi all, we know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight,” Cameron, 24, wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday. “In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends.”

She concluded by thanking people for “allowing us our privacy in this time.” Doherty has yet to comment on their breakup.

Photo: Dove Cameron/Instagram

Cameron and Doherty began dating in 2016, after meeting on the set of Descendants 2.

Her last photo with Doherty was posted on April 21, celebrating his birthday and writing about how he was “the best human being to ever be created. the purest heart and the softest soul. i will love you forever.”

As for the “High Fidelity” actor, his last post with the Disney Channel star on his Instagram is from August of 2019.

Last year, ET sat down with both Cameron and Doherty where, in separate interviews, they gushed over each other.

During her November interview, Cameron watched a clip of Doherty telling ET that she was definitely the one, adding that his girlfriend was “the most incredible person I’ve ever met.”