UPDATE: Offset Responds To Snoop Dogg’s Criticism Of ‘WAP’

Snoop Dogg has some concerns about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s mega-hit song “WAP”.

The S-N-Double O-P-D-O-Double G offered his critique on the song in an interview with Julissa Bermudez on “Central Ave”.

“Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let’s have some imagination,” Dogg said. “Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him.”

“To me it’s like, it’s too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman’s,” the “I Wanna F**k You” rapper expressed. “That’s like your pride and possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”

Dogg, 49, concedes that “WAP” is for the youth and that he likely would have hopped on the bandwagon in his heyday; however, he does have concerns as the father of a 21-year-old daughter.

“My daughter is from a different era, though,” Snoop said. “She’s from this era. She may be doing the ‘WAP’ or apart of the ‘WAP’ and I can’t be mad at her ’cause it’s her generation, you know what I’m saying. But, at the same time, the things that I would rather see, you know, ’cause I’ma older man.”

“I probably would have been on the remix,” he said of a younger Snoop. “But as an older man, I love it that they’re expressing themselves and they’re doing their thing, I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls feel like they can express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around.”

A number of people Twitter accused Snoop of hypocrisy, pointing to sexually explicit songs he released like “Sexual Eruption”, “Ain’t No Fun (If the Homies Can’t Have None)” and “B**ches Ain’t S**t.”

Following the controversy, Cardi B’s husband, Migos rapper Offset, shared his two cents.

“I love Snoop, man,” Offset told TMZ.

“She grown,” he continued. “I don’t get in female’s business so I’m just gonna stay at that and I hate when men do that. Because I don’t do that. I don’t care if a girl would’ve said something bad about me, you know what I’m saying? I just don’t get in female business; I’m grown — I’m from the South, though. So maybe the rules and laws is different.”