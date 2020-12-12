Amanda Bynes’ Fiance Dishes On Wedding Plans

Amanda Bynes’ fiance, Paul Michael, dishes on the pair’s wedding plans

Michael gave an update on their relationship, as well as Bynes’ well being, in a rare interview this weekend.

“We’re doing great,” he told told E! on Saturday. “We go on walks and work every day, like to get coffee, and talk about living together one day. We are limited to what we can do in this pandemic so even if we want to do more, we are limited.” Adding, “[We plan on] spending the holidays together for a family dinner, also going to plan the wedding after we live together.”

