Ashanti Reveals She’s Now COVID-Free 3 Weeks After Revealing Positive Diagnosis

Ashanti is starting the new year with some good news: she’s tested negative for COVID-19, three weeks after revealing she’d tested positive.

Earlier, Ashanti’s diagnosis led to her Versuz battle with Keyshia Cole to be scrapped.

Ashanti took to Instagram the night of her Verzuz battle to inform the public that she has contracted the novel coronavirus. The “Foolish” singer said she offered to take part in the battle remotely from her home.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m okay and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the Verzuz from my house,” she wrote at approximately 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Saturday. “We’re trying to figure it all out!”

Revolt TV subsequently confirmed the event’s cancellation. Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole on Verzuz was supposed to take place at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday.