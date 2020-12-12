Regina Hall Celebrates Milestone 50th Birthday With An Original Song

Regina Hall is celebrating her birthday in style.

Hall celebrated her 50th birthday by penning an original song. And she was not alone. Hall got a little help from her “Nine Perfect Strangers” co-stars Zoe Terakes, Kath Ebbs, Grace Van Patten, and Tiffany Boone.

RELATED: BET Announces ‘Saving Our Selves’ Benefit Concert

“A b**ch is old today,” the song begins. “I passed half my life expectan-cay.”

“Because laughter keeps you forever young I wrote a special song for a special birthday,” Hall wrote in the Instagram caption. “Thank you to my amazing co-stars @zoeterakes @kathebbss @gracevanpatten @tiffmonet for celebrating and singing with me!”



RELATED: Regina Hall Pulls Off Parody Of Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’

The “Nine Perfect Strangers” stars are currently filming the limited series in Australia. Hall also credited “The Way Back” director Melvin Gregg for shooting the Instagram video.