Lisa Vanderpump Says Goodbye To Beloved Doggy Giggy

Lisa Vanderpump is mourning the passing of her beloved dog, Giggy.

Vanderpump, 60, announced Giggy’s passing on Saturday in a tweet posted on Saturday. She also included stylish photos of her suited up dog.

We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy passed away this morning. He was truly loved &we know many of you loved him too. He inspired us to start our rescue & we will always be grateful. Giggy’s legacy lives on,with every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. RIP Giggy, we love you. pic.twitter.com/Czw46lruZe — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) December 12, 2020

“We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy passed away this morning,” the restaurateur and reality star wrote. “He was truly loved and we know many of you loved him too. He inspired us to start our rescue and we will always be grateful. Giggy’s legacy lives on, with every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. RIP Giggy, we love you.”

“Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen expressed his condolences.

I’m so sad to hear about Giggy, the First Dog of Bravo. This takes me all the way back to a lot of amazing memories at the birth of #RHOBH. We’d never seen such a cute dog!! #RIPGiggy @LisaVanderpump pic.twitter.com/mgs0M88yTi — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 12, 2020

“I’m so sad to hear about Giggy, the First Dog of Bravo,” Cohen tweeted. “This takes me all the way back to a lot of amazing memories at the birth of #RHOBH. We’d never seen such a cute dog!! #RIPGiggy.”