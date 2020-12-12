Indya Moore Launches TranSanta Initiative: ‘I Want To Make Sure That Trans Kids Feel Like They Are A Gift’

Indya Moore is bringing the holiday spirit to the trans community.

“Pose” star Moore, 25, recently launched TranSanta, an initiative that lets users anonymously gift presents to trans kids and young adults in need.

REALTED: Elliot Page Will Continue ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Role After Coming Out As Trans

“Trans issues don’t receive much visibility or attention unfortunately, but this year has been the most violent and deadly for my community,” Moore, who is nonbinary, wrote on Instagram. “It has been very upsetting.”

“I didn’t have a chimney growing up in the Bronx or in foster care, but I do have my community now,” they said in an Instagram video. “My friends and I want to make sure that trans kids feel like they are a gift to this world because they are. Acceptance and love are gifts we all deserve all year.”

RELATED: ‘Juno’ Actor Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender

On TranSanta’s Instagram page, users can read letters submitted by almost 200 children. They can then select a child to be taken to a Target registry with their wish list.