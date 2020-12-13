‘Saturday Night Live’: Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Fauci Answers Pressing COVID-19 Vaccine Questions

Kate McKinnon can truly pull off any impression. After previously playing Rudy Giuliani and Jeff Sessions, the comedy icon portrayed yet another older white man over the weekend, playing Dr. Anthony Fauci in this week’s “Saturday Night Live” Cold Open sketch.

The sketch began with Wolf Blitzer (Beck Bennett) as he introduced the topic of the COVID-19 vaccine, which was just approved by the FDA.

“It’s just like the PS5 — everybody wants it, nobody can get it, and if you’re rich you already got it a month ago,” Blitzer quipped, before introducing McKinnon’s Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx (Heidi Gardner).

Together, the pair explained the plan for how the government is going to distribute the vaccine.

“Yeah, we’re doing this vaccine World War II style — we made England go first to see what’ what, and we swoop in at the end,” Fauci shared. “Tom Hanks will make ten movies about it when it’s all done, you can kiss any nurse you want.”

Birx explained the distribution plan, saying the vaccine will be disseminated alphabetically by state.

“Starting with Acalifornia and then Bnew York City,” Fauci quipped. He also explained that the vaccine will be given out differently in different places. “In New Orleans, we’ll toss the vaccines up to balconies like Mardi Gras beads. The more you show, the more you get.”

Previously, “SNL” tapped Brad Pitt to play Dr. Fauci during their “At Home” remote episodes last season. Check out the video below for a look at the Oscar-winner’s portrayal of the revered epidemiologist.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

