Taylor Swift Celebrates 31st Birthday By Releasing New ‘Dancing Witch’ Remix Of ‘Willow’

Taylor Swift turns 31 on Sunday, Dec. 13, and she’s celebrating by sharing a gift with fans: a brand-new remix of her just-released single “Willow”.

The first single from her surprise album evermore, “Willow” can now be enjoyed in a new “dancing witch” version, remixed by producer Elvira Anderfjärd.

Swift announced the new remix in a celebratory birthday tweet.

“Not to be all ‘iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE’ but… it is and I do,” she wrote. “So here’s the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a bad a** female producer I really respect.”

Not to be all ‘iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE’ but… it is and I do. So here’s the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a bad ass female producer I really respect 💪💃 https://t.co/RoTpC5w2de pic.twitter.com/NkrTlqbSqZ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 13, 2020

As fans took to social media to send Swift birthday shoutouts, one of those came from her friend and fellow singer-songwriter Maren Morris, who joked about Swift’s prolific output of music in 2020, releasing both folklore and Evermore.

“I am assuming you’ll be putting out 13 albums this next year?” Morris wrote.