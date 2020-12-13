Sia Blasts Shia LaBeouf As ‘A Pathological Liar Who Conned Me Into An Adulterous Relationship’

Sia is coming forward to share her support of FKA twigs in the wake of her lawsuit against ex Shia LaBeouf.

On Friday, FKA twigs (whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett) sued the “Honey Boy” star, accusing him of “relentless abuse” during their relationship, alleging assault, sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress, in addition to knowingly infecting her with an STD.

In a tweet issued Saturday night, the “Chandelier” singer-songwriter confessed, “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single.”

While the Australian singer-songwriter (real name: Sia Furler) didn’t elaborate on when that relationship took place, LaBeouf appeared alongside Maddie Ziegler in Sia’s 2015 music video for “Elastic Heart”.

“I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims,” she continued. “Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

In a followup tweet, Sia sent her love and support to FKA twigs. “This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you,” she wrote.

ET Canada has reached out to a rep for LeBeouf.

While LaBeouf has not directly addressed the allegations in the lawsuit, he issued a statement to The New York Times.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel,” he told the Times via email. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”