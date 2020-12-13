Andrew Rannells Defends James Corden After Backlash Over Portraying Gay Character In ‘The Prom’

Andrew Rannells is coming to the defence of “The Prom” co-star James Corden, who’s being hit with backlash for playing a gay character in the new Netflix musical from “Glee”/”American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy.

Rannells — who is openly gay — shared his thoughts about the “Late Late Show” host — a straight, married father of three — playing flamboyant Broadway star Barry Glickman in the new movie, which also stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington.

“You know, I kinda I go back and forth about this,” said Rannells in an interview with Attitude, addressing the controversy over straight actors portraying gay characters.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Gives It Some ‘Zazz’ In Fosse-Style Number From ‘The Prom’

“Obviously, representation is very important, but what I feel that Ryan does so well is, you know, it’s the best person for the job, quite frankly,” added Rannells, who portrays hetero Broadway actor Trent Oliver.

“In the same way that James can play the gay character, he’s also given me an opportunity to play a straight character, which is not something I do all the time,” he added. “As much as he takes [an actor’s sexuality] into consideration, I think ultimately he’s looking for talent and parts, and he’s given me the opportunity to play this part which maybe another director wouldn’t have cast me in, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”

Added Rannells: “I think the great thing about a film like ‘The Prom’ is that because it does have such a diverse cast you can do those things without having to worry so much about those structural issues.”

RELATED: Meryl Streep On Rapping In ‘The Prom’ And The Bad Review That She ‘Took To Heart’

According to Rannells, he and Corden discussed the issue ahead of production. “Yeah, and I remember talking with James a little bit before we started. I don’t know what his anxiety level was — if there was any, quite frankly — about doing it, but I know he was very meticulous about getting it right and being honest,” said Rannells. “And he’s such an amazing actor anyway, I think it was kind of a no-brainer. And he’s also from the theatre, he grew up doing musicals, he knows that world so well.”