Cheryl Burke Opens Up About History Of Abusive Relationships In Powerful New Video

Cheryl Burke is beloved by fans of “Dancing With the Stars” as one of its pro dancers, but on Friday she shared a powerful video on YouTube that showcases a very different side of her: survivor of abusive relationships.

“I am living proof that where you are in life right now does not need to be where you are forever,” Burke said in the video, titled “My Experience with Abusive Relationships”.

During the 17-minute video, Burke recalled losing her virginity to her first boyfriend when she was just 13. “While there was nothing that I would say was abusive at all about that relationship, I definitely think that experience set me up to really just stick with a pattern of moving just way too fast,” she said, explaining how she went on to become attracted to “bad boys.”

“I didn’t associate sex with intimacy or love. Honestly, it was something that I did because I felt like I had to, in a way, just to keep a boyfriend,” she said.

According to Burke, that was a cycle that repeated over and over in her relationships until she met her now-husband Matthew Lawrence. “Looking back I honestly think that the first relationship I ever had that did not fit this abusive pattern was when my now husband Matt and I dated the first time around back in 2007,” she said of the former “Boy Meets World” actor.

“I honestly think at the time when we first dated I didn’t clearly love myself enough to think that I deserved to be with someone who was actually nice to me,” she added.

Shortly after posting the video, Burke took to Twitter to admit she was apprehensive about sharing her past trauma, but felt it was important to speak out.

“I was nervous to post this but with domestic abuse rates on the rise as a result of the pandemic, I felt the need to share my stories with you all,” she wrote.