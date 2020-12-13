Jennifer Garner Sends Sweet Birthday Greeting To ‘New Best Friend’ Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick received a sweet birthday shoutout from a fellow celeb who’s declaring the “That’s What Friends Are For” singer to be her “new best friend.”

On Saturday, Dec. 12 – the day that Warwick celebrated her 80th birthday — she shared a celebratory video greeting she was sent by Jennifer Garner.

“Happy Birthday to my new best friend,” Garner says in the video.

“Dionne! Can I call you Dionne? It’s me, Jen. We spoke the other day. We’re singing together in 2021?! I’m so excited!” Garner adds.

“Happy Birthday. Thank you for everything you’ve done to bring light into all of our lives for the past 80 years,” she concludes. “And here’s to the next 80! We love you. We really, really do. Congratulations – have a great day!”

“I wanted to personally share this wonderful message from my new best friend Jennifer Garner! I’m looking forward to creating fun things with you in 2021,” Warwick wrote in the caption along with Garner’s birthday message.

Warwick has been making headlines for her recent habit of reaching out to other celebrities on Twitter with quirky messages, with “Saturday Night Live” even poking fun in a sketch that aired on her birthday — watch: