Eddie Van Halen Cremated, Son Wolfgang To Scatter Ashes: Report

Eddie Van Halen has been cremated, with his ashes given to his son, Wolfgang, Van Halen, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ. The news comes two months after Eddie died following a battle with cancer on Oct. 6.

Eddie was cremated 22 days after his death, TMZ reports, adding that Wolfgang is expected to scatter his ashes in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Malibu, California.

In an interview with ET last month, Wolfgang said he was overwhelmed by the “monumental” amount of support from fans of his father, who was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2017 and told he had six weeks to live. Treatment in Germany helped him live longer. Wolfgang said spending time with his dad during his final days was a blessing, but “really rough.”

“It just seems like he never got a break,” he explained. “Things just kept piling on and piling on. The second he would get a wind, it was one step forward, two steps back. But for the worst situation and experience of my life, it couldn’t have gone smoother. I was very happy I was able to spend every second with him that I could.”

Reflecting on his father’s incredible career, Wolfgang believes the iconic Van Halen guitarist’s legacy will be as “the Mozart of our generation.”

“I think the way we look back at people like Mozart and Beethoven — you put that amount of time ahead of us and I think people will still be looking back at him,” he said. “[The way he played] was amazing. It rubbed off on me because that’s all I wanted to do. That’s all I’m going to do — play music.”

