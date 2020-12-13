Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Rock ‘SNL’ With First Appearance On The Show In 4 Years

Viewers of Global‘s “Saturday Night Live” are forgiven if they tuned into the Dec. 12 episode and thought that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street were being booed.

What they were hearing, in fact, was the fervent calls of “Bruuuuuce!” that Springsteen has been receiving from fans for years, and that’s just how he and his longtime band were greeted by the small-but-enthusiastic audience within the show’s socially distanced studio.

Making their first appearance “SNL” appearance since 2015, Springsteen and the E Street Band served up energetic, joyful performances of two tracks from their new album Letter From You, playing “Ghosts” and “I’ll See You In My Dreams”.

As video of the performances illustrates, the band is clearly having a blast, given that this was reportedly the first time they’d played together in front of an audience since the the beginning of the pandemic.

There were two absent members of the band, however; longtime bass player Garry Tallent and violinist Soozie Tyrell were both unable to perform due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In a tweet he sent out earlier in the week week, Springsteen thanked Jack Daley (a member of E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt’s side project The Disciples of Soul) for sitting in on bass.

We’ll be missing our great bass player @gwtallent and our compatriot Soozie Tyrell on Saturday night due to COVID restrictions and concerns. Garry and his family are fine as is Soozie, but we thank Jack Daley of the Disciples of Soul for sitting in. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) December 10, 2020

“Saturday Night Live” airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.