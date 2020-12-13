Taylor Swift Explains Why She Feels Closure After Release Of ‘Evermore’

Taylor Swift is talking about the “serenity” that she has experienced since the release of her surprise album, Evermore.

The “Willow” singer joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music to discuss how the record came about.

“When I put out Folklore I remember just feeling so proud and happy but still like foot on the gas, like ‘let’s keep going – this is fun – I’m not finished with this’ – and everybody, all my collaborators, we all felt the same way about it so we just kept going,” she explained.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Celebrates 31st Birthday By Releasing New ‘Dancing Witch’ Remix Of ‘Willow’

“With this one I have this feeling of sort of quiet conclusion and sort of this weird serenity of we did what we set out to do and we’re all really proud of it and that feels really really nice.”

The 31-year-old star also revealed the reason why both Folklore and Evermore are different to her previous albums.

“There was a point that I got to as a writer who only wrote very diaristic songs that I felt it was unsustainable for my future moving forward. It felt like too hot of a microscope… it felt a bit like I was like ‘why am I just like… if I’m writing about my life and all it is’… on my bad days I would feel like I was loading a cannon of clickbait when that’s not what I want for my life,” she recalled.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Spills On The Story Behind Epic ‘Evermore’ Revenge Track ‘No Body, No Crime’ Featuring HAIM

“And I think that when I put out Folklore I felt like if I can do this…this thing where I get to create characters in this mythological American town or wherever I imagine them and I can reflect my own emotions onto what I think they might be feeling and I can create stories and characters and stories and arcs and all this stuff but I don’t have to have it feel like when I put out an album I’m just like giving tabloids ammunition and stuff…and constantly kind of like examining yourself in a way that feels like…I felt like there would be a point in my life where I could no longer really do that and still maintain a place of good mental health and emotional health and all that.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’: Which Songs Did William Bowery, Aka Joe Alwyn, Help Write?

Swift added, “It was a real breakthrough moment of excitement and happiness and I kind of referred to writing these songs as a flotation device because obviously this year is hell on earth for everyone and seeing what your fellow humans are going through.”

Evermore will debut on Apple Music on Thursday, Dec. 15.