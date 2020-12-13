Dionne Warwick Responds To ‘SNL’ Spoof Poking Fun At Her

One of the highlights of the Dec. 12 edition of “Saturday Night Live” was “The Dionne Warwick Talk Show”, with cast member Ego Nwodim portraying the legendary singer, who turned 80 that same day.

In the sketch, Nwodim’s Warwick welcomes an array of guests, including Machine Gun Kelly (played by Pete Davidson, an actual friend of the rapper), Harry Styles (played by host Timothée Chalamet), Billie Eilish (or, as Warwick pronounces her name, Miss William Eyelash, portrayed by Melissa Villasenor) and Timothée Chalamet, impersonated to a tee by Chloe Fineman.

During the sketch, Nwodim-as-Warwick makes some hilarious references to her social media feud with talk show host Wendy Williams.

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet Plays Harry Styles, Hangs With Pete Davidson & Shares Sweet Moment With Mom In ‘SNL’ Debut

While interviewing Chalamet’s Harry Styles, she asks, “Why is Wendy Williams being a b***h to me? She started beefing and now she’s acting like she can’t finish.”

“I’m sorry, I don’t know who Wendy Williams is,” responds Chalamet-as-Styles. “Yeah, I knew I liked your a**,” she responds.

Later, when speaking with Eilish, she asks, “Billie Eyelash, you’re spooky. Can you put a hex on Wendy Williams for me?”

Warwick saw the sketch, and absolutely loved it.

“This was a hilarious birthday gift. Thank you @nbcsnl,” she wrote in an appreciative tweet, “That young lady’s impression of me was very good…”

This was a hilarious birthday gift. Thank you, @nbcsnl. That young lady’s impression of me was very good and who knew @BrittaniWarrick had so many jobs? 😂❤️ https://t.co/CClR1Kly6C — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 13, 2020

In a followup, Warwick tweeted directly to Nwodim, telling her she “did a wonderful job, baby. You are a star,” earning a response from Nwodim consisting of weeping, grateful and heart emojis.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.