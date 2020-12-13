Pink & More Stars React To Sexist Op-Ed About Jill Biden

Celebrities and public figures are rallying behind Jill Biden after a Wall Street Journal op-ed urged the future first lady to drop the “Dr” from her name.

The piece, which was written by Joseph Epstein, also referred to the wife of Joe Biden as as “kiddo”.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Sits Down With Joe Biden For A Virtual Chat About The Election And The Latinx Community

“Any chance you might drop the ‘Dr.’ before your name?” Epstein wrote. “‘Dr. Jill Biden’ sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic. Your degree is, I believe, an Ed.D., a doctor of education, earned at the University of Delaware through a dissertation with the unpromising title ‘Student Retention at the Community College Level: Meeting Students’ Needs.'”

He added, “A wise man once said that no one should call himself ‘Dr.’ unless he has delivered a child,” Epstein added. “Think about it, Dr. Jill, and forthwith drop the doc.”

The article has been slammed online, with many people deeming the piece “sexist”.

RELATED: Biden Wins White House, Vowing New Direction For Divided U.S.

Taking to Instagram to re-share the article’s opening words, Pink wrote, “Shockingly, that’s the first paragraph of a WSJ op-ed today. What’s the worst part of it?

(a) Ignorance that in too many fields, women don’t get the respect they deserve without titles like Dr.

(b) A man who calls a woman ‘kiddo’ having the audacity to offer advice

(c) Equating honorary and actual doctorates

(d) The condescending tone

(e) WSJ publishing it

(f) All of the above”

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Goes Live On Instagram With Dr. Jill Biden: ‘You Know What’s Great? Politics!’

Rev. Dr. Bernice King, who is the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., and Hillary Clinton are among the other public figures who have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the article.

Both non-medical doctors whose work benefits humanity does not = a comparison of experiences, contributions, leadership and influence. Please don’t contrive reasons to be frustrated. There are enough legitimate reasons. https://t.co/DNQ5VR4lH5 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 13, 2020