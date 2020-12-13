Denzel Washington Recalls Urging Chadwick Boseman To Marry Wife Taylor Ledward

Denzel Washington is featured in the Dec. 13 edition of “CBS Sunday Morning”, in his role as producer of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, bringing the acclaimed stage play to the screen in a new Netflix movie starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman.

In the interview, “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent Tracy Smith asked Washington, 65, about how he paid for Boseman — who passed away from colon cancer after filming the project — to attend a summer program at Oxford University in London.

“You helped pay for his schooling, part of it, and he’s said that there wouldn’t have been a ‘Black Panther’ if it wasn’t for Denzel Washington.”

RELATED: Denzel Washington Pays Tribute To ‘Brilliant Artist’ Chadwick Boseman

“There are always those that came before us,” replied Washington. “There wouldn’t be a Denzel without a Sidney [Poitier], or a Sidney without a James Edwards, or James Edwards without whoever the guy was back then. It’s our job to pass the baton and share what we know. It’s my job. That’s the way I look at it. You can’t take it with you, so all you can do is leave it here.”

Boseman’s final screen role in is “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, filmed while he was suffering from the stage 4 colon cancer that would eventually take his life at age 43.

“It’s fascinating that nobody knew,” Washington said of Boseman battling cancer in secret. “Well, credit to him; he kept it to himself. It was nobody’s business. He was there to deliver and he delivered.”

RELATED: Denzel Washington Remembers ‘Gentle’ Chadwick Boseman

Prior to his death, Boseman wed girlfriend Taylor Ledford, and Washington takes some of the responsibility.

“Certain members of his team knew. His wife was there. They weren’t even married yet,” he added. “And I used to watch how she took care of him, and I actually said to him, I said, ‘Man, you know, you need to put a ring on that finger,’ cause she kept her eye on him and she watched him. And I’m like, ‘Man, she loves that guy.’ You know, but I didn’t know what we know now.”

Washington’s interview with “CBS This Morning” can be seen below.