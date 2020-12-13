Melissa Villaseñor Showcases Hilarious Dolly Parton Impression On ‘SNL’

Melissa Villaseñor transformed into a Dolly Parton look-a-like during the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live”.

The comedian showcased her impersonation of the iconic country singer as part of the show’s Weekend Update segment.

Wearing a skin-tight white outfit and a blonde wig, Villaseñor joined Colin Jost to belt out some Christmas hits.

The TV star performed Dolly-esque versions of “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Jingle Bells”.

“Yeah, news flash. I want to be Dolly. Who doesn’t?,” she admitted.

“She’s a great singer. She writes her own songs. She donated a million dollars to the vaccine. Plus, there was a news story this week that said she saved a kid from getting hit by a car. Which made me mad, because I was speeding up to hit him,” she continued, before adding, “I’m kidding.”

Villaseñor finished up the segment by singing a Latin Christmas hymn, which sounded suspiciously like Parton’s mega hit, “9 to 5.”